The pair will also be joined by a whole host of returning and new cast members, including Jacqueline King, who's back as Sylvia Noble, Yasmin Finney, making her debut as Rose Noble, and Neil Patrick Harris as the mysterious Toymaker.

We've got some clues about what's to come, but much is still being kept under wraps. Of course, some of the magic has got to be kept for Saturday night.

So, here's everything you need to know about the release schedule for the three-anniversary specials.

Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials release schedule

The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will be released on BBC One on the following dates:

The Star Beast - 25th November

Wild Blue Yonder - 2nd December

The Giggle - 9th December

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble in Doctor Who. BBC

What time are the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials released?

All three Doctor Who specials will air on BBC One at 6:30pm GMT and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards.

The episodes will also be available to watch around the rest of world on Disney Plus, and are expected at the following times:

11:30am PT on Saturday (Pacific Time)

12:30pm CT on Saturday (Central Time)

1.30pm ET on Saturday (Eastern Time)

4:00am ACST on Sunday (Australian Central Standard Time)

4:30am AEST on Sunday (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The 2023 Doctor Who Christmas special is making its way back to the Christmas Day slot and will air on 25th December 2023.

We don't yet have a release time, but we'll update this page as and when the schedule is confirmed.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.