It was an episode unlike any other, featuring scenes of bizarre body horror and psychological creepiness... but viewers responded warmly to the weirdness.

The performances of Tennant and Tate were singled out for particular praise – not surprising given the pair were pulling double duty.

As the Doctor and Donna each began to question the other's identity, questions were raised of the Doctor's origins, with a reference back to the show's Timeless Child reveal, which revealed our hero to be not a Time Lord from Gallifrey but a being of unknown origins.

The episode's climax saw the Doctor come close to making a terrible mistake as he very nearly abandoned Donna, taking her double on board the TARDIS instead and almost leaving the original to a terrible fiery fate... only to realise his mistake at the last second.

Thankfully, the pair escaped from their terrifying adventure unscathed and were reunited with Donna's grandfather Wilf (played by the late Bernard Cribbins) on Earth.

It appears the Doctor and Donna have leapt straight from one crisis to another, however, with riots breaking out in the streets of London. "They're all going mad – you've got to do something, Doctor!" begged Wilf. "The whole world's coming to an end!"

Russell T Davies previously teased that the second special would be "dark and weird" - and that it would deal "very slightly" with Chris Chibnall's final season as Doctor Who showrunner, Flux.

There's just one more special remaining before we say goodbye to Tennant and Tate and hello to Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor.

The Giggle will see one of the Doctor's oldest enemies, The Toymaker (now played by Neil Patrick Harris), return.

Watch a trailer for The Giggle below:

Doctor Who's third anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

