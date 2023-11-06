In a recent interview with Variety, executive producer Shawn Levy said that the team would "use all the tools available to us" to make the actors look younger, with some inferring that digital de-ageing would be utilised to achieve the effect.

However, speaking with Deadline, Levy confirmed this was not the case, saying: "No, I kind of was surprised that one sentence I said around this topic travelled so widely."

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things. Netflix

He continued: "The bottom line is, we know what we're doing on this show. Our cast is brilliant. And these characters that the Duffers [Matt and Ross Duffer, showrunners] have created are so vivid. I'm not worried about everyone suiting back up and bringing them to life."

Speaking with RadioTimes.com recently, Levy teased that for viewers watching season 5, there will be "big tears, lots of them", while also hinting at big things for Noah Schnapp's character Will.

He said: "When we give Noah the juicy stuff, he delivers - and season 5 will be doing that once again."

Levy also revealed recently that the team are "raring to go" once the strike is over, implying that filming will start almost immediately after it ends.

He said: "Everyone not only needs to get back to work because we have many hundreds of crew members who have not been able to make a living since the strikes began, but we will be shooting very shortly after the actors' strike ends."

