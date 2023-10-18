Speaking to The Wrap, he revealed: “I can say that we are hoping to start filming as soon as possible. We really need the actors' strike resolved first. The Duffers have been hard at work since the writer strike ended."

He added: “We are raring to go — our cast, our crew. Everyone not only needs to get back to work because we have many hundreds of crew members who have not been able to make a living since the strikes began, but we will be shooting very shortly after the actors' strike ends.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for what Stranger Things fans can look forward to a little more imminently, the West End stage show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, will be coming to London's Phoenix Theatre on 14th December.

Speaking about that, Levy said: "We’re busy on a bunch of fronts because we also have our ‘Stranger Things’ play opening in London imminently. It’s fabulous. It’s f–king awesome.”

He added: “It has exceeded all our expectations. We’re very excited to share that with the world."

The show will be set in Hawkins in 1959, with the official synopsis saying: "Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp star in Stranger Things. Netflix

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

Netflix released the full cast list for the West End production last month and includes Shane Attwooll who will star as Chief Hopper, Jim's father, while Kemi Awoderu will play Sue Anderson and Chase Brown will play Lonnie Byers.

Read more:

Also joining the cast are Christopher Buckley in Sean Astin's role of Bob Newby, Ammar Duffus as Charles Sinclair, Gilles Geary as Ted Wheeler, Florence Guy as Karen Childress and Max Harwood as Allen Munson.

More like this

As for the new season of the Netflix series, fans were recently treated to a teaser of the cinematic finale, which fans are only anticipating to be quite the emotional rollercoaster.

We do know that the upcoming season will be the show's last, with stars of the show expressing that it was a great time to wrap up the sci-fi series after its seven-year-long run.

As for when it'll be coming to our screens, we'll just have to wait and see.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.