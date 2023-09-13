You can watch the clip here:

Season 5 will be the final season of Stranger Things, with stars of the show feeling it was time to wrap up the sci-fi series after its seven-year-long run. While filming for the final season has been on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, producer Shawn Levy has teased what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes.

"There's no way to be contiguous with season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth," he told Total Film magazine.

He continued: "It's major, major, cinematic storytellings that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see."

Not much has been revealed about season 5 of the series, but judging by interviews from members of the cast, it's set to be an emotional rollercoaster.

Prior to the strikes, David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, featured on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and said: "Before the strike we were sent scripts, they're terrific, as per usual. They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strike writers called the Duffer Brothers."

Talking about the season 5 finale, he added: "It's a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set-pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past."

During his podcast appearance, Harbour also revealed season 5 will begin almost straight after the season 4 finale.

"After where season 4 ended — when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke and fires – we're going to start somewhere after that. So you've got to imagine the world is a different place," he explained.

In November 2022, the official Stranger Things Twitter revealed the name of the first episode of season 5: The Crawl.

