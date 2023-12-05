The BBC has released new images of the episode, however, hinting at what's to come for David Tennant's Time Lord and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble.

The images also give us a glimpse at the episode's cast, including a puppet who could give the Wild Blue Yonder's doubles a run for their money.

Charlie De Melo as Charles Banerjee. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Coronation Street's Charlie De Melo will star as Charles Banerjee. Not much else is known about the character other than his name, but he doesn't look too thrilled to be in the Toymaker's presence above.

John Mackay (Judy) has also joined The Giggle's cast as inventor John Logie Baird. Interestingly, it's not the first time Mackay has played the real-life figure - he was also Baird in Davies's ITVX drama Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter.

John Mackay as John Logie Baird. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The BBC has also released an image of Jemma Redgrave, who is back as Kate Lethbridge Stewart – and who might even be getting her own spin-off.

Kate is one of the founders of UNIT, the Unified Intelligence Taskforce, and a familiar face to Doctor Who fans.

Not only will she star in The Giggle, but the character is also expected to return during the Fifteenth Doctor's first season.

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

UNIT scientist Shirley (Ruth Madeley) will also be back, joined by Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim.

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The teaser trailer released over the weekend did give us a glimpse of the Doctor's encounter with Harris's Toymaker (a character first played by Michael Gough in 1966).

"We meet again – the Time Lord and the Toymaker... one final game!" he says.

It also teased Tennant's regeneration, with Gatwa taking his place in the TARDIS control room.

Let's hope he gets there in one piece.

Doctor Who's third 60th anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

