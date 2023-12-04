Sharing a photo of David Tennant, Tate and Cribbins, Davies reflected on the latter's poignant return.

He wrote on Instagram: "Farewell, old soldier. That’s goodnight and goodbye to our beloved Bernard. Wilf is mentioned in dispatches next week, all safe and sound, don’t worry, but that’s the only scene Bernard was able to film.

"We had a wonderful time! We’d never lost touch, in all these years, so I phoned him up and asked him to come back. He sniffed and said, 'Let me see the script.'

Bernard Cribbins as Wilf in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

"We had a wonderful readthrough with 120 people at which he was adored by one and all. A lovely dinner in Cardiff where he regaled us with tales galore, twinkling as ever.

"Then the shoot in Camden - you can see in Unleashed and read in next week’s DWM how much he enjoyed that.

"And then… we had a little more written, but it wasn’t to be; at 93 years old, the old soldier had given us his best, and stepped away. Night, Bernard, and thank you. I love you."

Wilf appeared at the end of Wild Blue Yonder as the Doctor and Donna returned to Earth. Opening the TARDIS doors, the Doctor stumbles across Wilf, who assures him that, although the Noble family are safe, the world has gone mad.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The end of the episode sees the Doctor, Donna and Wilf speeding away as chaos ensues around them, heralding the arrival of Neil Patrick Harris's Toymaker in next week's final instalment, The Giggle.

Wild Blue Yonder was also dedicated to Cribbins, with a message at the end reading: "In loving memory of Bernard Cribbins, 1928 to 2022."

Jacqueline King, who played Cribbins's on-screen daughter Sylvia Noble, recently paid tribute to the iconic actor, telling RadioTimes.com: "I was just the most fortunate person in the world to have him as a friend, not just a work colleague.

"We had another memorial for him this year. We were at his funeral last year when he died, and then friends and relations organised a beautiful memorial only a couple of months ago.

"And it was reiterated that, of course, he brought joy and humour and fun and fabulous acting, but what was emphasised was that he was a fantastic friend, he rang people on their birthdays and was just really, really attentive and sweet and supportive.

"When Catherine was in a play in the West End, we went together to go and support her. So he was a true gentleman, an adorable man."

Doctor Who's third 60th anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.