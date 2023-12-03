The final scenes of the second 60th anniversary special showed the Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Tate) opening the TARDIS doors and stumbling across Donna's grandfather, Wilf, with the world in chaos, presumably heralding the arrival of Neil Patrick Harris's Toymaker in the next special.

Remembering her beloved co-star, King exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I was just the most fortunate person in the world to have him as a friend, not just a work colleague.

"We had another memorial for him this year. We were at his funeral last year when he died, and then friends and relations organised a beautiful memorial only a couple of months ago. And it was reiterated that, of course, he brought joy and humour and fun and fabulous acting, but what was emphasised was that he was a fantastic friend, he rang people on their birthdays and was just really, really attentive and sweet and supportive.

"When Catherine was in a play in the West End, we went together to go and support her. So he was a true gentleman, an adorable man."

Cribbins filmed just the one Doctor Who scene before his death, with a dedication at the end of the episode reading: "In loving memory of Bernard Cribbins, 1928 to 2022."

Sylvia Noble (Jacqueline King) in Doctor Who BBC Studios 2023/Sally Mais

Cribbins's return to Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary specials was confirmed by David Tennant earlier this year, who said: "I am thrilled to say that – although very sadly he wasn't in those episodes as much as we hoped – he was on set with us and Wilfred lives on.

"Bernard is much missed and much grieved for, but I am so excited that his final screen performance will be [one] I had the great honour of being part of, and you'll see it all on your screens."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He also appeared in behind-the-scenes footage of the read-through, with showrunner Russell T Davies saying: "The whole room sighed when Bernard Cribbins said his first line."

Advertisement

Outside of Doctor Who, Cribbins was known for his appearances in the Carry On films, as well as The Railway Children, and his various roles in children's TV, including voicing The Wombles and being the most-featured celebrity storyteller on BBC series Jackanory.