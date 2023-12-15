Showrunner Russell T Davies has called it a "reinvention of the show, brand new, but not a reboot", adding that "it's the same old show" but "everything starts again, everything's seen through the eyes of Ruby Sunday and it's that lovely feeling of here we go, a new era beginning".

The episode will see The Doctor and Ruby meet and immediately thrown into a battle against some seriously musical goblins.

But as well as Gatwa and Gibson, who else is starring in The Church on Ruby Road and who will they all be playing? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas special.

Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special cast: Church on Ruby Road characters

Here are the main cast members and characters in the Doctor Who 2023 Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Davina McCall as Herself

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Hemi Yeroham as Abdul

Mary Malone as Trudy

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa in the Doctor Who Christmas Special BBC Studios/James Pardon

Who is The Doctor? The Doctor is a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, who travels in space and time in his TARDIS, usually with a companion. This incarnation is the Fifteenth Doctor, who in the 60th anniversary specials bigenerated from the Fourteenth Doctor.

Gatwa has described his Doctor as "a bit cheeky, a bit mischievous", as well as being "emotionally vulnerable" and "lonely".

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Gatwa first shot to fame for his role as Eric in Sex Education, but he also starred in Barbie earlier this year and will appear in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby is the Doctor's next companion, who, when he meets her, is looking to try and find her birth parents. She was adopted and never knew any of her biological family.

Russell T Davies has previously teased her backstory, explaining: "It’s called The Church on Ruby Road because that’s where the church is where Ruby is left as a baby in 2004. So, she’s named after that church. She’s a foundling, so no one knows who her mother or father is. She was named after the church on Ruby Road, which does carry over into the series itself."

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Gibson has previously appeared in series including Butterfly and Jamie Johnson, but is best-known for playing Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street between 2019 and 2022.

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Michelle Greenidge in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who is Carla? Carla is Ruby's adoptive mother. She regularly fosters children, and at first fostered Ruby, but later adopted her.

Where have I seen Michelle Greenidge before? Greenidge is best-known for her roles in series such as It's a Sin, After Life, Mandy and Code 404, while she has also appeared in The Witchfinder, Alex Rider, Grantchester and Small Axe. She has also had roles in films including Cruella and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Davina McCall as Herself

Davina McCall in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who is Davina McCall? McCall is playing herself in The Church on Ruby Road.

Where have I seen Davina McCall before? McCall is a presenter, known for her work on shows including Big Brother, The Masked Singer, My Mum, Your Dad and Long Lost Family, amongst many others. She has acted before, playing herself in series including Extras and Dead Set. She has also appeared in Doctor Who before, voicing the Davinadroid in the 2005 episode Bad Wolf.

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is Ruby Sunday's next-door neighbour.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson is an actor and singer best-known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders. She has also appeared in series including Casualty, Call the Midwife, Dodger and Inside No 9, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Cherry (Angela Wynter) in Doctor Who Lara Cornell/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

Who is Cherry? Cherry is Carla's mother and Ruby's adoptive grandmother.

Where have I seen Angela Wynter before? Wynter is best known for her role as Yolande in EastEnders, and has also previously had roles in series including Holby City, Death in Paradise, The Tunnel, Les Misérables, Vera, Cleaning Up, Doctors, This England, Call the Midwife, Three Little Birds and Time.

Hemi Yeroham as Abdul

Who is Abdul? Abdul lives on the same street as Ruby Sunday.

Where have I seen Hemi Yeroham before? Yeroham has previously appeared in series including EastEnders: E20, Tyrant, Benidorm and The Cockfields, as well as appearing in 2008's Mamma Mia!.

Mary Malone as Trudy

Mary Malone David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for @sohoplace

Who is Trudy? Trudy is a bandmate and friend of Ruby Sunday.

Where have I seen Mary Malone before? Malone has previously appeared in Vera, The Girlfriend Experience and Chivalry, as well as the 2023 film The Prince.

Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day.

Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

