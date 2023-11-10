"We hope you were paying attention in the break!" the show's AJ Odudu said to the audience when the show returned.

"You are not going to want to miss it!" the show's host Will Best added.

An exact TX date hasn't been revealed just yet, but the news will be welcome by fans of the show.

It comes after it was reported that Celebrity Big Brother was set to air next year following the success of the reboot.

According to Broadcast, a reboot of the celebrity series was in works, with plans to air on ITV1 instead of ITV2 at some point next year.

ITV's director of reality commissioning Paul Mortimer previously teased future plans for the show, saying: "We have bought into Big Brother, a lot of us at ITV are BB fans. I can't imagine that we're in it to just do two six-week runs across 2023 and 2024. This is the start of it - so just watch this space."

The 2023 reboot kicked off on Sunday 8th October, with 15 housemates entering the new house.

Now, just seven contestant remain in the running to be crowned this year's winner, after two more contestants were voted out during Friday's show.

The winner will be announced at the Big Brother 2023 final, which will take place across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Friday 17th November. The winner will take home an whopping £100,000.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX. The live eviction airs on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

