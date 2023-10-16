As per Broadcast, a reboot of the celebrity series is now in the works, and will air on ITV1 instead of ITV2 at some point next year.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for ITV said: "At present, we are focused on the current series of Big Brother, and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course."

ITV's director of reality commissioning Paul Mortimer previously teased future plans for the show.

Earlier this year, he said: "We have bought into Big Brother, a lot of us at ITV are BB fans. I can't imagine that we're in it to just do two six-week runs across 2023 and 2024. This is the start of it - so just watch this space."

Celebrity Big Brother originally began as a one-off spin-off series in 2001, but following its success, the show returned for a following season.

When the series moved to Channel 5, two editions of Big Brother aired each year, with one releasing in January and the following releasing in August.

Previous Celebrity Big Brother contestants have included Denise Welch, Katie Price and Rylan Clark. When Big Brother ended in 2018, viewers saw Ryan Thomas win the show.

Big Brother is currently airing on ITV2 and ITVX each night (other than Saturdays) at 9pm. The season recently had its first eviction, as Farida left the house after receiving the most public votes.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

