Once again, the public will play a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately deciding the winner. One housemate who could get his hands on the prize is Zak.

Zak burst into the Big Brother house with a "personality the world needs to see", and only time will tell how well the public take to him. As he gets comfortable in his new home, read on for everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023 housemate Zak.

Who is Zak?

Age: 28

Hometown: Manchester

Job: Model

Zak moved to Manchester from Thailand when he was around nine or 10 years old and often surprises people when he tells them his life story.

The 28-year-old is looking forward to "having fun and getting to know loads of strangers" whilst in the Big Brother house.

Ahead of his appearance on the show, he told ITV: "I'm excited to meet everyone and see what everyone's about. I don't really know what to expect so I'm just excited to find out what's going to happen."

Zak's friends and family have "always" told him he should go on TV, but Zak wasn't too taken with the idea of going on a dating show.

"I want to do a show where I could just be myself and get my personality out there and have a laugh with people," he explained.

Big Brother continues on Monday 9th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

