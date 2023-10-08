Over the next six weeks the Big Brother contestants will be tasked and have their every moves watched. As usual, the housemates will vote for who they want to put up for eviction and us at home will get to vote for who we want to save.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, the launch show will last 90 minutes. All contestants should be revealed by the end of the episode, after which viewers can join Odudu and Best for Late & Live, which is on every night right after the show.

The new season will last six weeks and will see the contestants battling it out to be announced as this year's champs.

They'll join past Big Brother winners Nadia Almada, Helen Wood, Josie Gibson and more.

As the 2023 season gets underway, here's everything you need to know about Farida - one of the contestants in the Big Brother 2023 cast line-up.

Who is Farida?

Age: 50

Job: Make-up artist

From: Wolverhampton

50-year-old Farida was the second contestant to enter the Big Brother house and has proven herself to be a comedy icon already.

When asked why she chose to go onto the show, Farida said: "I'm very proud who who I am and I feel like Asian women and Asian culture is underrepresented on ITV. A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it's been completely the opposite. I embrace it with confidence and it's actually given me lots of opportunities!

Farida is hoping to let people know that Muslims are "far from suppressed", and is looking forward to "everything" that Big Brother will bring.

She plans to "embrace" the competition. "I believe in living for the moment and I want to remember that I'm on of thousands of applicants who made it inside the house."

Big Brother airs weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

