Bentley confirmed the news of his return in June this year. In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: "Just a little bit of news over on TikTok... @bbuk fans are the best and most loyal possible. Thanks for all the support and I can't wait for the shenanigans to begin x."

As viewers get ready to give the narrator a massive welcome back to Big Brother, here's everything you need to know about Marcus Bentley.

Who is the Big Brother 2023 narrator?

The Big Brother narrator is Marcus Bentley, who has voiced over the show since 2000. His Teeside accent has become a staple of the show ever since he started.

Prior to the news of his return to the series, Bentley previously told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he was "quietly confident" he would be asked back to narrate the show.

He said: "It's very early days. I think it sounds like I am. I'm getting calls from [producers] and they're going to keep me updated. But they haven't chosen anything."

Who is Marcus Bentley?

Marcus Bentley is a British actor, broadcaster and voice-over artist. He narrated Big Brother when it began in 2000 on Channel 4 and continued to narrate the show when it moved to Channel 5 in 2011.

Before his Big Brother gig, Bentley starred in various TV shows including several adaptations of Catherine Cookson's novels. He has also appeared in several TV adverts, including Mad Dogs and Englishmen.

When does Big Brother 2023 start?

Marcus Bentley will be back narrating Big Brother on Sunday 8th October. The launch show will air across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX before it airs daily on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).

Big Brother starts on Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.

