Big Brother UK returns on Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a multi-channel and streaming takeover.

So, how do viewers get the chance to be part of the Big Brother 2023 audience and can you still apply?

Here's everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023 tickets.

Can you still get tickets for Big Brother UK?

Unfortunately, the launch date is fully booked, but registration is open for the show's first eviction show on Applause Store.

Tickets are available for those ages 18 and over, and fans can register for an account to be updated when tickets drop online.

Where is Big Brother 2023 filmed?

According to reports, the Big Brother house will be at Garden Studios, a newly built studio in West London. Big Brother was previously filmed at Elstree Studios, but after the final series in 2018, the house was demolished.

According to ITV News, the Big Brother house has been given a "contemporary new look".

The interior of the Big Brother house is yet to be revealed by ITV, but there has been aerial footage of the house, showing there to be multicoloured decor and a hot tub in the garden.

Big Brother eye 2023. ITV ITV

When does Big Brother 2023 start?

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 8th October, in a multi-channel and streaming takeover.

The remainder of the series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).

Every night, the show will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The companion series will feature celebrity guests, debates and weekly nomination results. It will also be the only place viewers can watch the evictees first live interviews.

Big Brother returns to ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 8th October at 9pm.

