Each week, viewers will get the chance to place their votes and decide who will be evicted from the Big Brother house.

The series's first eviction will take place on Friday 13th October, and one housemate is already facing the public vote unless she can win immunity.

In a shock twist during the launch episode, Olivia was told she would be the first housemate to face the public vote after Jenkin claimed she would be the hardest to live with during a game of pass the parcel.

However, Olivia could save herself. Big Brother later told Olivia that the housemates will be told to rank themselves from most to least entertaining, and if she can avoid being ranked the least entertaining, she will win immunity from the first eviction.

With the stakes higher than ever, here's everything you need to know about how you can vote in Big Brother 2023.

How to vote online for Big Brother

Viewers can vote for Big Brother online via the website itv.com/vote.

If viewers want to vote, they must follow the instructions to cast their ballot for each voting window. If they don't already have an account, they will be required to register on the website before being able to vote.

How to vote via the app for Big Brother

Apple and Android users can download the latest version of the official Big Brother app from the relevant app store.

Users will have to click on the button 'Vote Now' in the app and will be directed ITV's voting website.

When will the Big Brother vote open?

Voting opens on and closes for each voting window as specified on the app or during Big Brother. So keep your eyes peeled!

Each week, the housemates will nominate who they want from the Big Brother house, and in turn, the public will be able to vote for the nominated housemate(s) they want to leave Big Brother.

The housemate(s) with the highest number of votes from the public will be evicted from the Big Brother house.

Is it free to vote online for Big Brother?

Yes, users of the Big Brother app are able to vote freely.

Can you vote by phone?

ITV has stated that if there are technical difficulties with voting online, "the voting mechanic may be changed to a paid emergency mobile voice short codes".

The full terms and conditions can be viewed here.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

