As they make themselves at home, Danny Beard will be living alongside the likes of Jack P Shepherd, Angellica Bell and Chesney Hawkes - but only one can be the winner!

But who exactly is Danny Beard and what motivated them to join this year's CBB? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Danny Beard?

Danny Beard. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Age: 32

Job: Drag Queen and TV presenter

Danny Beard is a drag queen and performer, who rose to fame after appearing on season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2022.

However that wasn't their first foray into the TV world, having appeared on Britain's Got Talent and Karaoke Club: Drag Edition before their Drag Race debut.

Since then, they have appeared on Hollyoaks and joined BBC Radio 1 to present their own mid-morning show.

Why is Danny Beard taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?

“I'm looking forward to meeting people from all different walks of life that I just probably would never meet or mix with,” Danny Beard told ITV.

”And I'm a massive super fan of the show so I'm looking forward to secret tasks, getting dressed up in ridiculous outfits, face-to-face nominations. I want the full Big Brother experience!”

How to follow Danny Beard on social media

Danny Beard can be followed on Instagram @TheDannyBeard, currently having just under 200,000 followers.

They are also available to follow on TikTok @thedannybeard.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

