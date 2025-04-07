Who is Danny Beard? Celebrity Big Brother 2025 contestant and RuPaul's Drag Race star
Here's everything you need to know as the iconic reality show returns.
It's time to get excited as a new batch of housemates prepare to take on the ultimate social experiment in a brand new season of Celebrity Big Brother.
Stepping into the house tonight (7th April) was Danny Beard, a former Drag Race UK contestant and singer who is ready to bring a whole new level of sass into the house.
As they make themselves at home, Danny Beard will be living alongside the likes of Jack P Shepherd, Angellica Bell and Chesney Hawkes - but only one can be the winner!
But who exactly is Danny Beard and what motivated them to join this year's CBB? Here's everything you need to know.
Who is Danny Beard?
Age: 32
Job: Drag Queen and TV presenter
Danny Beard is a drag queen and performer, who rose to fame after appearing on season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2022.
However that wasn't their first foray into the TV world, having appeared on Britain's Got Talent and Karaoke Club: Drag Edition before their Drag Race debut.
Since then, they have appeared on Hollyoaks and joined BBC Radio 1 to present their own mid-morning show.
Why is Danny Beard taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?
“I'm looking forward to meeting people from all different walks of life that I just probably would never meet or mix with,” Danny Beard told ITV.
”And I'm a massive super fan of the show so I'm looking forward to secret tasks, getting dressed up in ridiculous outfits, face-to-face nominations. I want the full Big Brother experience!”
How to follow Danny Beard on social media
Danny Beard can be followed on Instagram @TheDannyBeard, currently having just under 200,000 followers.
They are also available to follow on TikTok @thedannybeard.
Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.