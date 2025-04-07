But before we get into the more brutal moments of the season, let's get to know Angellica Bell, who is "really looking forward to meeting a cross section of people".

Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother star.

Who is Angellica Bell?

Angellica Bell. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Condé Nast

Age: 49

Job: TV presenter

Angellica Bell is a TV presenter who has been a mainstay on TV screens since 2000, when she first began presenting on CBBC. She went on to present the likes of That's Genius!, Xchange, 50/50 and Short Change for the channel.

She then went on to present The Great British Village Show alongside Alan Titchmarsh and James Martin before becoming a reporter on The One Show.

In recent years, Bell appeared on and won Celebrity MasterChef, and also took part on Richard Osman's House of Games.

However, many may recognise her as co-presenter on The Martin Lewis Show alongside the titular presenter.

Why is Angellica Bell taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?

Angellica told ITV: “I like to be kept on my toes and I know BB likes to throw in curve balls but I'm also looking forward to a bit of dressing up, role playing and generally having a bit of fun – just being silly.

“I'm all about enjoying the moment and having a good time. To sum it up, the general experience - it's Big Brother. It's iconic.”

How to follow Angellica Bell on social media

Audiences can follow the presenter @angellicabell on Instagram where, at the time of reporting, she has 90,000 followers.

She also posts on X, formerly known on Twitter, via @angellicabell.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

