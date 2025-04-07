Who is Angellica Bell? Celebrity Big Brother 2025 contestant and TV presenter
TV presenter Angellica Bell stepped into the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight (7th April), as she gets ready to take on the ultimate social experiment.
Entering alongside Chesney Hawkes, Daley Thompson and JoJo Siwa, Angellica and her fellow housemates will be hoping to win over the public as their time in the house is all down to the public vote.
But before we get into the more brutal moments of the season, let's get to know Angellica Bell, who is "really looking forward to meeting a cross section of people".
Who is Angellica Bell?
Age: 49
Job: TV presenter
Angellica Bell is a TV presenter who has been a mainstay on TV screens since 2000, when she first began presenting on CBBC. She went on to present the likes of That's Genius!, Xchange, 50/50 and Short Change for the channel.
She then went on to present The Great British Village Show alongside Alan Titchmarsh and James Martin before becoming a reporter on The One Show.
In recent years, Bell appeared on and won Celebrity MasterChef, and also took part on Richard Osman's House of Games.
However, many may recognise her as co-presenter on The Martin Lewis Show alongside the titular presenter.
Why is Angellica Bell taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?
Angellica told ITV: “I like to be kept on my toes and I know BB likes to throw in curve balls but I'm also looking forward to a bit of dressing up, role playing and generally having a bit of fun – just being silly.
“I'm all about enjoying the moment and having a good time. To sum it up, the general experience - it's Big Brother. It's iconic.”
How to follow Angellica Bell on social media
Audiences can follow the presenter @angellicabell on Instagram where, at the time of reporting, she has 90,000 followers.
She also posts on X, formerly known on Twitter, via @angellicabell.
