Time will tell if that helps him in the game as he heads into the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight.

So, who exactly is Chris Hughes and what has he been up to with his years in the spotlight? Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Chris Hughes?

Chris Hughes. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: Reality star and TV host

Instagram: @chrishughesofficial

Chris Hughes is a reality star and TV presenter from Gloucestershire, UK.

His father was a farmer, and he has one full-blood brother, Ben, and four half-brothers.

Chris first shot to fame on Love Island season 3 in 2017, coming second place alongside then-girlfriend Olivia Attwood. The run was won by Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

Prior to his appearance on the show, Chris was working as a model and was signed to the Impact Agency.

He would later also sign to Bourton Rovers Football Club.

As well as his career, Chris has had two high-profile relationships – one with Olivia after Love Island, splitting in 2018, and later with Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, dating her from 2019 to 2020.

Where have we seen Chris Hughes before?

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay on Love Island 2017.

Following Love Island, Chris and Kem became known as a duo, and made several TV appearances following their stint in the villa.

This included the 2018 season of Celebrity Hunted in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, and You Vs Chris & Kem, a game show on ITV that lasted one season.

They also had a short-lived music career, releasing single Little Bit Leave It, which peaked at number 15 in the Official Charts.

In 2019, he made his debut as a racing pundit for ITV, starting with the Cheltenham Festival and later Royal Ascot.

On This Morning in 2019, he made headlines for raising awareness for testicular cancer by getting checked by a doctor live on the show, having had previous issues when he was younger.

This later spawned BBC Three documentary Me, My Brother and Our Balls alongside brother Ben, who discovered a lump after watching his brother's on-air examination, later being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

In 2022, he appeared on Queens for the Night, a one-off special where he dressed in drag and performed under the name Orla Feelz, coming in third.

He's also appeared on celebrity specials of Pointless and Tipping Point.

Why is Chris Hughes taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?

Chris Hughes is “looking forward to the fact that it’s very much an unknown”.

He continued: “To meeting new people, getting to spend time with people who are from very different environments to myself and the whole social experiment behind it - the whole Big Brother experience, really.”

What is Chris Hughes's net worth?

Chris Hughes. Getty

According to Grazia, Chris Hughes has an approximate net worth of £1.4 million.

This comes from his multiple endorsement deals, business opportunities, investments and TV appearances in the years since he first came into the limelight.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.