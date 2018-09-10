The reality series, which sees the duo touring the UK in a specially designed "bro mobile", facing off against members of the public in a string of outlandish challenges, will return for four more episodes on ITV2.

The first series of You vs Chris and Kem, which aired earlier this summer, saw the two parttake in camel riding, gravy wrestling and speed-eating donuts.

This time, they'll be assigned each challenge via their social media account in real-time, at which point they must decide whether or not to take it on, not knowing exactly what it will entail or who they will be up against.

“There isn’t a challenge Kem and I have said no to yet, so we’re looking forward to seeing what the people of Britain have to throw at us this time," Chris said. "Bring it on.”

Kem added: "Chris and I have always said we’ve got an unbeatable bromance and we’re ready to prove that to anyone that dares take us on. We’re ready to win whatever the challenge.”

We'll see about that...

You vs Chris and Kem series 2 will premiere in 2019