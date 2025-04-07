Who is JoJo Siwa? Celebrity Big Brother 2025 housemate and singer
JoJo is the youngest contestant in the house this year.
Celebrity Big Brother is back and better than ever, with a new line-up of famous faces ready to take on the ultimate social experiment.
Tonight (7th April), the housemates from all different sides of the celebrity spectrum walked into the iconic house as they mingled and got to know each other, all under the watchful eye of Big Brother.
One of those celebrity housemates is JoJo Siwa, who for some viewers may not be instantly recognisable.
As she settles into the Big Brother house, read on for all you need to know about JoJo Siwa.
Who is JoJo Siwa?
Age: 21
Job: Singer and dancer
JoJo Siwa is a singer and dancer who first rose to fame after appearing on Dance Moms. Since then, she has gone from strength to strength, having appeared in various Nickelodeon TV shows and even her own film.
But her career hustle hasn't stopped there, with the 21-year-old having launched a successful music career. Her song Boomerang has over 1 billion views on YouTube, but the singer has recently moved on in her music career, releasing songs for an older audience.
In 2020, she was named on Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
What other TV shows and movies has JoJo Siwa been in?
After appearing on Dance Moms from 2015 to 2016, JoJo Siwa appeared on TV series School of Rock and lent her voice to The Angry Birds Movie 2, Calimero and Middle School Moguls.
In recent years, JoJo has appeared on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Masked Singer and Bizaardvark.
Why is JoJo Siwa taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?
JoJo Siwa is looking forward to meeting new people while in the Celebrity Big Brother house.
She told ITV: “I think it's going to be really fun to live and try to exist with strangers who I feel like some may know each other, but I feel like I'm the blind bat going in - I'm not going to know anyone.”
How to follow JoJo Siwa on social media
JoJo Siwa has a ton of social media, a place where her career has grown from. She can be followed on Instagram @itsjojosiwa, on X @itsjojosiwa and on TikTok @itsjojosiwa.
Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.