One of those celebrity housemates is JoJo Siwa, who for some viewers may not be instantly recognisable.

As she settles into the Big Brother house, read on for all you need to know about JoJo Siwa.

Who is JoJo Siwa?

JoJo Siwa. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Age: 21

Job: Singer and dancer

JoJo Siwa is a singer and dancer who first rose to fame after appearing on Dance Moms. Since then, she has gone from strength to strength, having appeared in various Nickelodeon TV shows and even her own film.

But her career hustle hasn't stopped there, with the 21-year-old having launched a successful music career. Her song Boomerang has over 1 billion views on YouTube, but the singer has recently moved on in her music career, releasing songs for an older audience.

In 2020, she was named on Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

What other TV shows and movies has JoJo Siwa been in?

JoJo Siwa, Nia Sioux Frazier, Mackenzie Ziegler, Maddie Ziegler, Kalani Hilliker and Abby Lee Miller. Charley Gallay/KCA2015/Getty Images

After appearing on Dance Moms from 2015 to 2016, JoJo Siwa appeared on TV series School of Rock and lent her voice to The Angry Birds Movie 2, Calimero and Middle School Moguls.

In recent years, JoJo has appeared on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Masked Singer and Bizaardvark.

Why is JoJo Siwa taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?

JoJo Siwa is looking forward to meeting new people while in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

She told ITV: “I think it's going to be really fun to live and try to exist with strangers who I feel like some may know each other, but I feel like I'm the blind bat going in - I'm not going to know anyone.”

How to follow JoJo Siwa on social media

JoJo Siwa has a ton of social media, a place where her career has grown from. She can be followed on Instagram @itsjojosiwa, on X @itsjojosiwa and on TikTok @itsjojosiwa.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.

