Who is Donna Preston?

Donna Preston. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Actress and comedian

Donna Preston is an actress and comedian, who many may recognise from her roles and appearances in Apocalypse Wow, Michael McIntyre's Big Show and Inside No. 9.

But her work doesn't stop there, with Preston appearing on comedy panel show Hey Tracey!, which was presented by Joel Dommett from 2019 to 2020.

She also starred in Good Omens and The Sandman on Prime Video and Netflix respectivey.

Why is Donna Preston taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?

Unlike her fellow housemates, Donna Preston is looking forward to being away from her phone.

“I think we've forgotten about what it’s like to be human beings and to be present in the space,” she told ITV.

“I love nothing more than sitting in my conservatory and looking out at my garden, without my phone. And I'm looking forward to actually having conversations with people and listening to stories - because there'll be some fascinating people in there. As an actor I just love people watching.”

How to follow Donna Preston on social media

Donna Preston can be followed on Instagram @thedonnapreston where, at the time of reporting, she has over 100,000 followers.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

