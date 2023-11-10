Former Strictly Come Dancing professionals Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec – who are married – will star together in an episode, while Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker and TV doctor Ranj Singh are the other two celebrity property buyers.

As in the regular show, the stars will be guided by property experts as they look for a countryside home in the likes of the Home Counties, Cheshire, the Peak District, Lancashire, Kent and Sussex.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about the specials, Julie Shaw, the BBC's commissioning editor for Daytime and Factual, said that she "can’t wait for this to land in the schedules".

She said: “Escape to the Country has been a staple in the BBC daytime schedule for 21 years. Audiences love this programme and watching the journeys the house-hunters go on, so it was about time we got to go house-hunting with some famous faces."

Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan will star in the celebrity specials.

Read more:

Meanwhile, John Comerford, who heads up production company Naked West, said: "We love helping prospective rural dwellers find their dream homes and we’re delighted the BBC have commissioned this special series giving us all an insight into our favourite celebrities’ lives as they look to swap the city for a new home in the country."

Celebrity Escape to the Country will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December, with an exact air date yet to be revealed.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.