In week 7, there were a few Couple's Choices, with one blowing the judge's away, leaving the studio audience and viewers alike in tears.

In this week's episode of Strictly Between Us, Entertainment and Factual writer Katelyn Mensah and self-professed "Strictly super-fan", Katie White, talk all about Adam's exit, Annabel Croft's touching performance and how impressed they were with Ellie Leach.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances were revealed for Week Eight, and top of the leaderboard staples Ellie Leach and Layton Williams will be performing a Rumba and Argentine Tango respectively.

With the pair constantly coming first and second place on the leaderboard, but both yet to score 40, could this weekend change everything?

Last week, Ellie Leach was top of the leaderboard with 39 points, followed by Layton Williams with 36 and Annabel Croft with 35 points.

Elsewhere in the competition, Annabel Croft wowed the audience and judges alike, with a touching tribute to her late husband.

After her performance, head Judge Shirley Ballas wiped away tears and said: "I didn't know your husband, but I feel like I do."

She called the performance "graceful", "charming" and "divine".

Judge Anton Du Beke described Croft's routine as "perfect", while Craig Revel Horwood called it "a beautiful story, beautifully executed", and Motsi Mabuse said it was her "best dance".

Angela Scanlon and Angela Rippon found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard, with 27 and 28 points respectively.

As it's Strictly, anything could happen. Will the Angelas manage to make their way back up the leaderboard?

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 11th November at 6:05pm on BBC One.

