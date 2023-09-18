They'll all be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, who may even give out some of his famous Hollywood Handshakes throughout the season.

Keeping them company in the Bake Off tent will be returning host Noel Fielding along with new presenter Alison Hammond, who takes over from Matt Lucas.

Hammond isn't the only change for season 14, with Bake Off scrapping national-themed weeks following accusations of cultural appropriation.

Nevertheless, we can expect extravagant bakes, a few soggy bottoms and lots of giggles.

As we wait for the baking to begin this year, read on for everything you need to know about this year's line-up.

Abbi

Bake Off 2023 contestant Abby. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 27

From: Cumbria

Job: Veg grower and delivery driver

Yorkshire-born Abbi first learned to bake alongside her mum. She honed these early skills during her teens, when she became enthralled by the Victorian era, especially the traditional bakes of the time. Now, she takes her inspiration from her environment and the beautiful English countryside around her home.

Amos

Bake Off 2023 contestant Amos. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 43

From: North London

Job: Deli and grocery manager

Film and theatre enthusiast, theme-park lover and hospitality professional Amos grew up in Nottingham with his mum and sister, but now lives and works in North London. Growing up, Amos was always amazed by his mother's ability to whip up delicious baked goods, inspiring to him to take up baking. Amos describes his bakes as a labour of love – his style is colourful and chic with keen attention to detail, and he loves exploring different flavour profiles.

Cristy

Bake Off 2023 contestant Cristy. THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2023 © Love Productions/Channel 4/Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Age: 33

From: East London

Job: Mum and PA

For mum-of-four Cristy, baking is a way of life: there always seems to be a birthday to bake for and an exciting party to plan. She describes her baking style as enchanted and pretty – bakes that conjure up a sense of childhood. Cakes are her speciality, and she draws flavour inspiration from her own Israeli heritage and from her husband’s Jamaican roots.

Dan

Bake Off 2023 contestant Dan. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 42

From: Cheshire

Job: Civil engineering resource planner

Dan’s interest in cooking began when he went travelling in South America in 2007. His particular loves are pies and puddings. Before he and his wife bought their first home, they lived with his in-laws. During this time, his mother-in-law taught him how to make perfect shortcrust pastry. Subsequently, his passion for pies has evolved into a penchant for patisserie!

Dana

Bake Off 202 contestant Dana. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 25

From: Essex

Job: Database administrator

Dana’s passion for baking started at the age of 16 when she identified a gap in her family’s traditionally Indian culinary repertoire. A self-professed "untidy baker", Dana would sneak off to her dad's house to experiment. Now, she has her own kitchen (and a cockapoo, Gracie, to clean up after her) and she's become the family’s go-to celebration cake-maker. Her style is rustic and homely, but always pleasing to the eye.

Josh

Bake Off 2023 contestant Josh. THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2023 © Love Productions/Channel 4/Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Age: 27

From: Leicestershire

Job: Post-doctoral research associate

A chemist by trade, Josh brings his scientific precision and keenness to experiment into the kitchen, taking careful notes on each part of the baking process and perfecting all his techniques for gorgeous results. He likes to take his inspiration from old baking books: reinventing classics to give them a modern twist, often by introducing alternative flavours and including the seasonal fruit and vegetables from his kitchen garden.

Keith

Bake Off 2023 contestant Keith. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 60

From: Hampshire

Job: Chartered accountant

Apple pies and fairy cakes – which he learned to bake with his mum – form the baking backdrop to Keith’s childhood, along with his mum’s love for traditional dishes from her home in Malta. Keith has been baking ever since, and recently has returned to the baking books of the early 1970s to attempt recipes that were once "beyond" him. He loves the challenge of taking on more complex bakes and has grown in confidence with bread.

Matty

Bake Off 2023 contestant Matty. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 28

From: Cambridgeshire

Job: PE and science teacher

Matty is the type of baker who swats up on online patisserie videos before bed. No matter how good he gets, he strives to equal the impressiveness of the bake that first caught his imagination: a teddy-bear cake that his late nan made him for his fourth birthday. Now the family’s designated baker, he always has a list of cake requests for upcoming celebrations. He describes his style as rustic but neat, and his flavour preferences as quite traditional – he particularly loves chocolate, citrus and nuts.

Nicky

Bake Off 2023 contestant Nicky. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 52

From: West Midlands

Job: Retired cabin crew and volunteer

Nicky describes her baking as "like a pair of comfy old slippers; little traditional bakes that evoke fond memories". As a little girl, she would roll out pastries and decorate cakes at her Gran's house. She says it was just as much fun then as all her baking is to her now. Her favourite bakes are still pastries, but she also loves making bread and fun birthday cakes for her niece and grandchildren.

Rowan

Bake Off 2023 contestant Rowan. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 21

From: West Yorkshire

Job: Student

English literature student Rowan, 21, is the youngest baker in this year's line-up. But, don't let his age fool you! "Go big, or go home" is Rowan's motto, and one that he has applied to baking. His earliest baking memories are of scones, pork pies, shortbread and traditional jam tarts (which he claims as a Northern delicacy). Rowan love to apply his creative eye to his cooking, aiming for clean lines and interesting decoration in his finished bakes.

Saku

Bake Off 2023 contestant Saku. THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2023 © Love Productions/Channel 4/Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Age: 50

From: Herefordshire

Job: Intelligence analyst

Growing up in Sri Lanka, Suki didn't have an oven until she was 18, so she started baking when she moved with her husband to the UK in 2003, particularly when she became a mother. She places the traditional flavours of her heritage at the heart of her baking – particularly the curry spices, which she claims make for the best pie fillings, while liberal sprinklings of cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg find their way into her sweeter bakes.

Tasha

Bake Off 2023 contestant Tasha. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 27

From: Bristol

Job: Participation officer

Tasha makes history as the show's first ever deaf contestant.

The best thing Tasha remembers about baking as a child was licking the sugar icing from the tops of the fairy cakes she, her mum and her grandma used to make. At secondary school, she made cakes for her friends and was soon encouraged by her Food Technology teacher to develop her skills as a hobby.

Much like her attitude to life, Tasha’s baking is fearless. She uses it as a way to express herself creatively, often embarking upon near-impossible designs – with impressive results!

Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.

