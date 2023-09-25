The 2023 season kicks off this week, with a lineup of 12 bakers all vying to be crowned the winner by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

One of the contestants is chartered accountant Keith - but who is he, and why has he entered the show? Read on to find out.

Who is Keith?

Keith from Great British Bake Off 2023.

Age: 60

From: Hampshire

Job: Chartered accountant

A chartered accountant by trade, Keith hasn’t stopped baking since he first learned to make apple pies and fairy cakes with his mum as a child - as well as traditional dishes from her home in Malta.

Recently, he has returned to the baking books of the early 1970s to attempt recipes that were once ‘beyond’ him, and loves the challenge of taking on more complex bakes.

Keith has even grown in confidence with bread, and his partner Sue has got very used to waking up to the smell of a freshly baked loaf!

The couple live just a few steps from the sea with their poodle, Maisie.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Whisks at the ready, because The Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 8pm.

