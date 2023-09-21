Londoner Cristy has thrown her chef's hat into the ring and will be taking part in this year's Great British Bake Off, but will she impress the judges with her baking skills?

Here's everything you need to know about Cristy as she gets ready to bake her socks off.

Who is Cristy?

Bake Off 2023 contestant Cristy. Channel 4 THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2023 © Love Productions/Channel 4/Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Age: 33

From: East London

Job: Mum and PA

As a mother to four children, Cristy is always baking, whether it be for a birthday party or an exciting party. She describes her baking style as enchanted and pretty, and she often creates baked goods that conjure up a sense of childhood.

Cakes are Cristy's specialty and she often draws flavour inspiration from her Israeli heritage and from her husband's Jamaican roots.

Cristy described the moment she first met the other bakes as "special". She told Channel 4: "We were all so excited and nervous and immediately bonded over being on this crazy adventure together. I remember driving to the tent for the first time and seeing the big white peaks of the tent as we drove through, we all had tingles.

"It was such an emotional and special day. Just entering into the beautiful location of Welford Park was so wonderful. Like a dream. I remember looking at the steps in the grass leading down to the tent, I felt the sort of excitement you feel as a child, it all felt too good to be true."

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Season 14 of The Great British Bake Off will start at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September on Channel 4.

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding will all be returning to the tent, with Alison Hammond joining them.

The Great British Bake Off is available to watch or stream from 8pm on Tuesday 26th September on Channel 4.

