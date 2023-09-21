One baker hoping to wow the judges is 25-year-old Dana, whose passion for baking began at 16 years old when she identified a gap in her family's traditionally Indian culinary repertoire.

But why has Dana decided to take part in Bake Off 2023? Read on for everything you need to know about Great British Bake Off 2023 contestant Dana.

Who is Dana?

Bake Off 2023 contestant Dana. Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 25

From: Essex

Job: Database administrator

Dana would often avoid stepping on her mum's toes in the kitchen by catching the buss to her dad's house to indulge her need to experiment with her bakes. Now with a kitchen of her own, Dana has become her family's go-to celebration cake maker.

Her style is rustic and homely, and although she is a self-professed untidy baker, Dana's bakes are always pleasing to the eye. Dana often incorporates a twist or two to her bakes, usually adding in a familiar spice associated with her Indian heritage.

Dana has applied for Bake Off for four years, so when she finally got the call she was "completely shocked".

Talking about previous bakers that have inspired her, Dana told Channel 4: "I have loved all seasons, especially more so when it moved to Channel 4, as I felt like there were a lot more bakers I could relate to. However, Nadiya is someone who inspired me, she came 12th in the technical challenge first week and ended up winning GBBO!"

Get your aprons and baking ingredients ready because The Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 8pm.

The Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.

