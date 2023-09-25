Hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith this year are a new set of 12 bakers, including nature lover Abbi and rugby player Josh.

Joining them will also be intelligence analyst Saku, who hopes her spicy bakes will be enough to help her win the competition.

Here’s everything we know about Saku so far.

Who is Saku?

Saku from Great British Bake Off 2023.

Age: 50

From: Hertfordshire

Job: Intelligence analyst

Sri Lankan-born Saku leans into her heritage when it comes to her baking, using sprinklings of cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg in her sweeter bakes, and curry spices for her pie fillings.

The intelligence analyst didn’t actually have an oven in her childhood home until she was 18, so only began baking when she moved to the UK with her husband in 2003, and her skills improved even more when she welcomed her children.

“Not in a million years did I think I would be selected to go into the Bake Off tent,” says Saku. “It was a tiny dream by the time I submitted my application, which I thought would never come true. When I had the phone call, I couldn’t believe my ears and I felt like I was going to explode!”

The Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 8pm.

