27-year-old Josh is a chemist by trade and brings his scientist's precision and keenness to experiment in the kitchen, and is hoping to create some gorgeous bakes in season 14.

As Josh plans to impress the judges and hosts with his baking techniques, read on for everything you need to know about the Bake Off 2023 contestant.

Who is Josh?

Bake Off 2023 contestant Josh. Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2023 © Love Productions/Channel 4/Photographer: Mark Bourdillon

Age: 27

From: Leicestershire

Job: Post-Doctoral research associate

Josh gets his baking inspiration from old baking books and he reinvents classics to give them a modern twist, often by introducing alternative flavours and including the seasonal fruit and vegetables from his kitchen garden.

Once a month, Josh bakes for his local rugby team, often sweet treats to reward his teammates after a training session.

Josh has been an avid followers of Bake Off since its first season and never in his "wildest dreams" did he think he'd make it into the "famous Bake Off tent".

Read more:

Speaking to Channel 4 about hearing he'd been accepting not season 14, Josh said: "I remember being in the chemistry lab last thing on a Friday when I received the call confirming my place in the famous tent. I was in complete shock and had to sit down on a stool, just lost for words.

"So many emotions [were] going through my head; excitement of the prospect of baking in the tent, buzzing as I couldn't wait to tell my brother and parents the news, nervous that I was going to be baking for Paul and Prue, and a sense of accomplishment that I had managed to make it through and do my Nan proud – as she was a big inspiration for entering again this year.

"She passed away in June 2021 and I said I would try and enter the Bake Off again for her."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Get ready for a hankering for baked goods, because The Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 8pm.

The Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.