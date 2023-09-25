Among the 2023 cast is 27-year-old Tasha - who also just so happens to be the show’s first ever deaf contestant.

Joined by her BSL interpreter Daryl, the participation officer has spoken warmly of the show’s inclusion of her disability - and judge Prue Leith revealed she had great fun learning sign language to speak to her.

"Paul was terrific and he learnt a lot,” she revealed. “I just about managed to learn how to say 'good luck' and 'well done'!"

But who is Tasha, and what has she said about starring on the show? Read on to find out more.

Who is Tasha?

Tasha from Great British Bake Off 2023.

Age: 27

From: Bristol

Job: Participation officer

Keen traveller Tasha went on holiday with some friends after learning she would be appearing on the show as a contestant - but while she had to keep it a secret, she very nearly gave the game away when one of them was teasing her about missing the Bake Off application deadline!

It was actually her work manager who encouraged her to go for the opportunity, and she says: “They were the one who basically made sure I got the application in - by badgering me on WhatsApp after every advert at the end of the Season 13 episodes!”

Tasha is the competition’s first ever deaf contestant, and says she found it very emotional to see her British Sign Language interpreter, Daryl, among the rest of her co-stars.

“It was also a big moment when Noel introduced not only Alison, but also Daryl as part of the line-up,” she admits. “Seeing Daryl up at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a really special moment. I couldn’t have done it without him and without the dedication from the show ensuring I had the same access as the other bakers.”

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Get ready to settle down on the sofa with a cup of tea and a slice of cake, because the Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 8pm!

The Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.

