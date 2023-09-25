Meet Nicky, Great British Bake Off 2023 contestant and volunteer
Here's everything you need to know about Bake Off 2023 contestant Nicky.
The weather may be turning colder, but here at RadioTimes.com, we couldn’t care less - because it means our fave shows are back on our screens once more!
One of these autumnal programmes is The Great British Bake Off - which will see national treasure Alison Hammond appear in the tent as a host alongside Noel Fielding.
Of course, Alison isn’t the only newbie to appear on the show, as the 2023 season will see a line-up of 12 bakers compete to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
One of these is retired cabin crew member Nicky - but who is she, and what is her favourite thing to bake? Read on to find out more.
Who is Nicky?
Age: 52
From: West Midlands
Job: Retired cabin crew and volunteer
A huge fan of making pastries, Nicky also loves baking breads and fun birthday cakes for her niece and grandchildren.
The retired cabin crew says of her first time in the tent: "Seeing the big white tent for the first time felt like going to see a show on Broadway. It was something I had dreamt about for a very long time, but thought that it would never become a reality.
"I was like a kid in a sweet shop as I walked towards my work station. I couldn’t wait to open every drawer and door to explore what was inside."
When she’s not baking, Nicky volunteers for a pet therapy charity (along with her dog, Bracken!) and loves to ski, which she has been doing since she was only three years old.
When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?
Great news - the Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 8pm!
