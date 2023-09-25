Joining the judges and hosts will be a brand new set of contestants all hoping to impress them (and hopefully earn a coveted Hollywood Handshake!).

One of these is Rowan, a 21-year-old student.

But how did he react to starring on the show, and what does he think his weaknesses may be? Read on to find out.

Who is Rowan?

Rowan from Great British Bake Off 2023.

Age: 21

From: West Yorkshire

Job: Student

As the youngest baker in the tent this year, Rowan was actually only eight years old when the first series of Bake Off aired!

“After watching each series without fail, I knew that one of my life goals would be to bake in that tent. Getting the call to say I had achieved that dream, I did the only thing appropriate - I slid to the floor, screamed down the phone and ran to the shops for a bottle of prosecco… all before getting back to join the group wash-up in my uni house!” he laughs.

The English Literature student says he’ll have to learn not be overly adventurous in the tent, as he has a habit of going over the top with his bakes.

“My personality doesn’t allow me to do things in halves, so as a baker I can’t help but create dazzling, unique creations,” Rowan says. “You want a birthday cake? Have a wedding cake. You want a celebratory croquembouche? I’ll make you 12 of them. Perhaps it’s also my weakness, on top of getting too flustered when I inadvertently bite off more than I can chew.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

The Great British Bake Off 2023 returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 8pm - so cancel your plans and make sure you tune in!

The Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.