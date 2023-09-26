One of those contestants is Matty from Cambridgeshire, who relies on his expertise with flavours, saying: "I think my strengths are the flavours and my weaknesses are my decorating skills."

Matty is hoping to follow in the footsteps of season 12 winner Giuseppe, who is his standout baker from the over years, and then once the show finishes, he plans on tackling his biggest baking challenge to date - making his own wedding cake, a special commission from his fiancée, Lara.

As Bake Off returns for season 14, read on for everything you need to know about Matty - who is one of the contestants in The Great British Bake Off 2023 line-up.

Who is Matty?

Bake Off 2023 contestant Matty. Channel 4

Age: 28

From: Cambridgeshire

Job: PE and science teacher

Matty started to bake after being impressed by a cake his grandma made him for his fourth birthday. Now, he aims to equal the impressiveness of the bake, which was a teddy-bear cake, and is the type of baker who swats up on online patisserie videos before bed. No matter how good he gets, he's always trying to perfect his craft.

Now the family’s designated baker, he always has a list of cake requests for upcoming celebrations. He describes his style as rustic but neat, and his flavour preferences as quite traditional – he particularly loves chocolate, citrus and nuts.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Season 14 begins on Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September in the show's usual 8pm slot.

The new season will see TV presenter Alison Hammond make her Bake Off debut after taking over from Matt Lucas. She joins returning host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The first episode will be followed by the first episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023, which this year includes Matt Hancock in the line-up.

Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.

