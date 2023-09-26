When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?
16 celebrities will take on the toughest challenge yet.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for another season, with 16 famous recruits attempting the take on a challenge like no other.
Across seven one-hour episodes, the celebrities will abandon their glamorous lifestyles and try their luck at surviving in the most unforgiving jungle in the world in Thung Ui, North Vietnam.
The course will be run by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operators: Chief instructor Billy Billingham (MBE) and his team of directing staff, Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. And as usual, they do not care how famous any of the celebrities are.
So, when is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV? Read on for everything you need to know.
When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins begins on Tuesday 26th September at 9:30pm on Channel 4. It will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from Sunday 1st October.
Who is in the Celebrity SAS line-up?
The sixteen contestants on the show are as follows:
- Matt Hancock
- Gareth Gates
- Michelle Heaton
- Siva Kaneswaran
- Danielle Lloyd
- Melinda Messenger
- Jermaine Pennant
- Gareth Thomas
- James 'Arg' Argent
- Montana Brown
- Teddy Soares
- Amber Turner
- Zoe Lyons
- Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Perri Shakes-Drayton
- Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 9:30pm.
