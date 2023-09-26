The course will be run by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operators: Chief instructor Billy Billingham (MBE) and his team of directing staff, Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. And as usual, they do not care how famous any of the celebrities are.

So, when is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins begins on Tuesday 26th September at 9:30pm on Channel 4. It will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from Sunday 1st October.

Who is in the Celebrity SAS line-up?

Matt Hancock on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Channel 4 Channel 4

The sixteen contestants on the show are as follows:

Matt Hancock

Gareth Gates

Michelle Heaton

Siva Kaneswaran

Danielle Lloyd

Melinda Messenger

Jermaine Pennant

Gareth Thomas

James 'Arg' Argent

Montana Brown

Teddy Soares

Amber Turner

Zoe Lyons

Kirsty-Leigh Porter

Perri Shakes-Drayton

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE

