With the celebrities rumoured to be flying to Thailand for filming, there's a lot of speculation over which big names will be signing up for one of the toughest shows on television.

While fans of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins can't get enough of the current season, which is airing on Channel 4 at the moment with the likes of Maisie Smith, Calum Best and Ashley Cain remaining in the famous line-up , we can't help but wonder who'll be signing up for 2023.

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "In the best traditions of the SAS, this mission is confidential. However, full details will be released when the series broadcasts next year.

"In the meantime, tune into the current series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Sunday nights at 9pm on Channel 4."

While we wait for official confirmation of the 2023 line-up, here are all the celebrities rumoured to be taking on the SAS instructors in next year's season.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Danielle Lloyd

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

TV personality Danielle Lloyd is rumoured to be taking on the Channel 4 challenge, with the former Miss Great Britain best known for competing on Celebrity Big Brother, Total Wipeout, The Weakest Link and Splash!.

According to The Sun, Lloyd is currently in training for the show at the moment.

Matt Hancock

Getty

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has reportedly signed up for Celebrity SAS after leaving his cabinet post in June 2021, making him the first MP to take part in the show.

As reported by The Sun, producers have asked Hancock to take part in the 2023 season, with the politician hoping to "reveal a different side to himself".

"He would be the biggest name to have signed up for the next season and it would be a real coup for the show," a source told the publication. "It is not unusual for MPs to take part in these kinds of shows and Matt thinks he could go far on SAS, despite it being the hardest of all the reality series on television."

Gareth Gates

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rumoured to be joining the cast of Celebrity SAS 2023 is Gareth Gates – the singer-songwriter who rose to fame after placing second on 2002's Pop Idol. Since competing on the show, Gates has released three albums and starred in productions of Footloose, Legally Blonde and Les Miserables.

A source told the Daily Mail that Gates "loves the show" and "new challenges" so when the opportunity came up, "he couldn't turn it down".

"He knows it won't be easy but he's looking forward to getting stuck in and can't wait to start," the source added.

James Argent

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

TOWIE star James Argent will reportedly be facing the SAS instructors for the 2023 celebrity season, with the TV personality "determined" to take part, the Daily Mail wrote in September.

"James has been through so much in his life but now after months of recovery and working on himself – he's ready for a challenge of this magnitude," a source said.

Argent rose to fame after joining the cast of The Only Way Is Essex back in 2010 and has since appeared on Sugar Free Farm, The Jump, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and The Real Dirty Dancing.

Melinda Messenger

Karwai Tang

Last month, rumours hit the press that former glamour model Melinda Messenger would be the latest to sign up for Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins.

The TV presenter started her career as a Page Three model before moving into broadcasting, appearing on Eurotrash, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Lips, All Star Family Fortunes, Dancing on Ice, Live from Studio Five and Richard Osman's House of Games.

More like this

Montana Brown

Photo by Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Montana Brown is just one of the Love Island stars who's rumoured to be competing on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins next year.

The reality star took part in the 2017 season of Love Island and has since appeared on CelebAbility, Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Celebrity Mastermind and This Morning.

Zoe Lyons

Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

Reportedly joining the line-up of Celebrity SAS 2023 is comedian and TV presenter Zoe Lyons – who is best known for hosting former BBC show Lightning.

Lyons has appeared on Mock the Week, Micheal McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, The Wright Stuff and Channel 4's Stand Up and Deliver, while in 2020, she opened up about her alopecia diagnosis on Instagram.

"Bosses think Zoe will be a great signing for the show," a source told The Sun. "She is hilarious, so will keep up morale during the course, but she's also proven how tough she is with her stint on Survivor and also her health battles."

Teddy Soares

Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns

The second Love Island star rumoured to be joining Celebrity SAS, Teddy Soares is best known for competing on the ITV2 show's 2021 series.

On Montana Brown and Teddy Soares signing up, a source told The Sun : "They've done the villa but this is going to be absolutely nothing like that. The two shows are at the opposite ends of the reality TV spectrum."

Amber Turner

Photo by Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TOWIE star Amber Turner is best known for appearing on the reality show, having joined back in 2016 – and now she'll reportedly be leaving Essex to take on the wrath of SAS instructors.

According to The Sun, the reality star was seen heading to the airport along with rumoured fellow contestants James Argent and Jermaine Pennant.

Kirsty Leigh-Porter

Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Soap star Kirsty Leigh-Porter is one of the latest famous faces reported to be taking part in Celebrity SAS next year.

According to Yahoo, a source said that the actor is "well on their way" to "signing on the dotted line" for the show, adding: "Kirsty-Leigh became a mum for the first time last year and is looking to really challenge herself away from Hollyoaks."

Soap fans will know Leigh-Porter best for playing Zoe Willson in Coronation Street, Roz Fielding in Emmerdale and most recently, Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks.

Gareth Thomas

Getty

Rugby player Gareth Thomas is rumoured to be competing in Celeb SAS 2023, having flown out to Thailand for filming.

"He is a fantastic name and the production team think he will make for some fantastic television," an insider told The Sun. "Everyone working on the show is hugely excited about the new show and think it will be just as successful as the series that is on now."

The Welsh former rugby player retired back in 2011 after winning four rugby league caps for Wales. He has since presented ITV Sport's coverage of the Rugby World Cup and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice, Get Your Act Together and The Jump.

Jermaine Pennant

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Ex-footballer Jermaine Pennant is among the big names rumoured for Celeb SAS, with the pro having previously played for Arsenal, Birmingham City, Liverpool and Stoke City, among other teams.

"Jermaine is looking forward to competing in the gruelling show, fitness-wise he knows it's going to be hard but he's used to rigorous training workouts," an insider told the Daily Mail.

"His backstory is fascinating due to his tough upbringing which is why show bosses wanted him involved as the DS's will have plenty to grill him about."

Perri Shakes-Drayton

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian

Track and field athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton may have taken on Dancing on Ice, but she's reportedly signed up for the even tougher challenge of Celeb SAS.

A source told The Sun that she will be "a force to be reckoned with on the show" and "one to watch", adding: "She's a tough girl who will have the grit, determination and athleticism to get through the gruelling course."

The 33-year-old specialised in the 400 metres hurdles and 400 metres, winning a gold at the World Indoor Championships in 2012and two at the 2013 European Indoor Championships.

Siva Kaneswaran

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran is rumoured to be swapping the stage for the assault course, with the singer a "sure-fire signing", according to Yahoo.

The Irish musician rose to fame as a member of The Wanted before winning Celebrity Hunted with bandmate Jay McGuinness.

Jon-Allan Butterworth

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for British Airways

Paralympic cyclist Jon-Allan Butterworth is one of the athletes reportedly taking part in Celeb SAS next year.

The athlete, who lost his left arm in a rocket attack whilst serving in the RAF in 2007, won a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games, as well as the 2011, 2012 and 2016 Track World Championships.

According to The Sun, a TV insider said: "Jon-Allan has been through more adversity than most people could ever dream of, so no doubt the SAS experience will show just how resilient and an inspiring a person he is.

"Jon-Allan isn't the first disabled person to take on this challenge, but he is the only person with an above-the-elbow arm amputation to have braved it, so it will be tough for him, but if anyone can do this, it's this guy."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.