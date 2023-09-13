The celebrities taking part in the jungle phases of SAS selection are former health secretary Matt Hancock and singers Gareth Gates, Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran.

TV personality Danielle Lloyd, TV presenter Melinda Messenger, ex-Premier League footballer Jermaine Pennant, ex-Welsh rugby international Gareth Thomas and reality TV stars James Argent, Montana Brown, Teddy Soares and Amber Turner.

Joining them are comedian Zoe Lyons, actor Kirsty-Leigh Porter, Great Britain Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton and Paralympic gold medalist Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE.

An elite team of ex-Special Forces operators will be returning for the new Celebrity SAS series, including chief instructor Billy Billingham MBE and his team of directing staff Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

Talking about this year's celebrity recruits, chief instructor Billingham said: "SAS selection course follows the ethos of the regiment: Self-motivation, self-discipline, pursuit of excellence and the will to never give up.

"Our recruits will be pushed emotionally, physically and mentally beyond anything they have ever experienced. The standards will never drop, but most of the recruits will! No concessions, no excuses! Only results."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September at 9:30pm.

