Celebrity SAS star Shannon Courtenay reveals challenge that was cut

However, Shannon Courtenay has revealed that there was one task that didn't make it to air – with a vote over who is the most trustworthy being cut from the episode.

Last weekend's episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins proved to be a dramatic one, with two famous recruits leaving the competition and another series of gruelling challenges.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, professional boxer Courtenay said: "[Sunday night's] task was about trust and before Pete [Wicks] and Amber [Gill] left, when the entire squad was still there, they did a task about who's the most trustworthy person who's the least trustworthy person.

Shannon Courtenay after a swim to shore during the helo-casting task. Channel 4

"I got voted by all the teammates as the most trustworthy person, which would have been nice for it to have been aired, but it didn't get on there. But that was still something that I know I got."

When asked who received the title of least trustworthy person, Courtenay said: "I can't even remember.

"I've made some really good friends in there, some I think we'll be friends for life. Especially Ferne [McCann], Pete, Amber, Ashley [Cain] and Calum [Best]. I've stayed really close with them since the show."

Sunday's episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins saw Amber Gill become the first person to be eliminated from the show before Pete Wicks was forced to withdraw after breaking his ribs during a challenge.

Courtenay told RadioTimes.com about the "terrifying" moment on the show, revealing that she was in the helicopter when he was floating unconscious in the sea.

In the upcoming episode, the celebrities will be facing tasks testing their resilience to the max as they try to move a broken-down one-tonne Jeep to a safety zone over half a kilometre away in searing heat.

