Celebrity SAS instructor reveals Who Dares Wins version he wants

The show follows the civilian version, which aired earlier this year and saw Paige Zima and Shylla Duhaney make it all the way to the end of the 2022 series.

A group of celebrity recruits are currently being put through their paces on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, as they try to pass the special selection process.

Following the success of the show, directing staff Mark "Billy" Billingham wants another version of the military series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Billy revealed the changes he'd like to see on the show, saying: "We’re always looking for difference. I'd love to do a sort of version for deprived kids or older people or whatever, but the thing is the show replicates what it would be like to do a special forces type selection, so that will never change. There is the reason we have the best special forces in the world because that's been so fine tuned over the years and years and years. There's nothing to be fixed on it, you know. That will only change with technology because that's all that really changes."

While Billy is happy with the format, he'd be interested in another version of the show, specifically for deprived children.

He added: "The show will always have that element to it, but we could change with doing one for deprived youth that need like a Bad Lad’s Army and to be put through their paces and change their lives. I like the mixture of people and we’ve got to move with the times as well. The world's changing, people are different, they act different. So that's our society today. So it's good that we mix that up and bring people on who are different. This ain't the Spartan Challenge. It’s not a fitness challenge. This is about people. It's about who you are."

