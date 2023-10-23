The series stars Rochelle Neil, Saffron Coomber and Yazmin Belo, and follows their characters Leah, Chantrelle and Hosanna as they travel to the UK in search of a new life.

But now that all of the episodes are available, will there be a second season picking back up with the characters and their journeys? Read on for everything you need to know about Three Little Birds season 2.

Will there be Three Little Birds season 2?

Chantrelle at an audition in Three Little Birds. ITV

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether Three Little Birds will be returning for a second season, but it certainly seems like the appetite is there for the cast and creatives to produce more.

At a recent Q&A, Henry was asked what he would have the audience take away from Three Little Birds if they could only take one thing, to which he answered: "Season 2!". The three leads all agreed.

As the series has only just been released, and hasn't finished airing all of its episodes on ITV1, it is unsurprising that we haven't had confirmation regarding the show's future from ITV yet. Fingers crossed we will hear sooner rather than later.

We will make sure to keep this page updated if we hear anything either way regarding a potential second season of Three Little Birds.

When would Three Little Birds season 2 be released?

Hosanna (Yazmin Belo) and Leah (Rochelle Neil) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

It's hard to say when a second season of Three Little Birds would be released, given that it has not yet been confirmed. However, we'd imagine that the earliest we could see new episodes would likely be in a year's time, so late 2024.

Filming on the first season was reported to be taking place in September 2022, suggesting a year's timeline may be fairly accurate. However, this of course hinges on season 2 being commissioned quickly and depends upon the speed of the writing process.

We will keep this page updated if we get any news on the release date of a potential second season.

Three Little Birds cast: Who would be back for season 2?

Hosanna (Yazmin Belo), Leah (Rochelle Neil) and Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

If Three Little Birds were to return for a second season then we would certainly expect the central trio of Rochelle Neil, Saffron Coomber and Yazmin Belo to return as Leah, Chantrelle and Hosanna.

Meanwhile, Javone Prince would likely return as Aston, as would Bobby Gordon as Shelton Powell.

Here's a full list of the central cast we could expect to return for Three Little Birds season 2:

Rochelle Neil as Leah Whittaker

Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle Brahms

Yazmin Belo as Hosanna Drake

Javone Prince as Aston Brahms

Bobby Gordon as Shelton Powell

Is there a trailer for Three Little Birds season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Three Little Birds season 2 yet, but we will update this page if and when any new footage becomes available.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here:

Three Little Birds will air on ITV1 from Sunday 22nd October at 8pm. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub.

