The series also features the likes of Javone Prince and Arthur Darvill in its cast, but when will it air, what is the show about and who else features in the cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about Three Little Birds on ITV.

When will Three Little Birds air on ITV?

Aston (Javone Prince) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

Three Little Birds will start airing at 8pm on Sunday 22nd October on ITV1 and ITVX.

Further episodes will then air weekly, while the full season will also be available as a box set on ITVX after the first episode has aired.

What is Three Little Birds about?

Hosanna (Yazmin Belo) and Leah (Rochelle Neil) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

Three Little Birds has been inspired by stories Sir Lenny Henry’s mother told to him about both her journey to Britain in the late 1950s and the journeys of others.

The official synopsis for the series says that it is a "life affirming six-part drama series exploring untold stories of sisterhood, love, friendship and the joys, laughter and struggles of making a new life in the so-called mother country".

The synopsis continues: "It follows Leah Whittaker (Rochelle Neil), who tussles with her conscience about what she has left behind in Jamaica.

"Running out on her abusive husband, Leah packs her three children off to live with her mother while she travels to Britain determined to make a new life for herself and to bring her children over once she has settled there.

"Leah travels to England with her younger, star-stuck, glamorous sister Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber). The two chaperone their pious and Christian friend Hosanna (Yazmin Belo), who they have chosen as a potential bride for their brother Aston (Javone Prince).

"Leah is a pioneer who wants to build a better future for her kids, but every step of her journey is dogged by guilt, fear and fresh challenges in the hostile mother country.

"Spurred on by her determination to be reunited with her children, it is her journey of building a new home for all of them that’s truly transformative for Leah.

"In her new community in the West Midlands, Leah finds friendship, love, joy and the woman she was always destined to become.

"Chantrelle dreams of stardom, and her job as a live-in nanny to a respectable British family living close to the famous film studios in Borehamwood is just the ticket to fame that she craves.

"As the scales fall from her eyes, Chantrelle discovers the devastating truth about this 'respectable' family, and that the shortcut route to stardom is a million miles away from her reality.

"Hosanna arrives in Britain full of high expectations for her potential husband, but both of them are concealing secrets about their previous lives that threaten to derail any future they might have together. As each of the three women start to find their feet, they must navigate unexpected - and sometimes shocking - challenges.

"Will they hit rock bottom with a resounding thud, or will they finally fly?"

Three Little Birds cast - Rochelle Neil, Saffron Coomber and Yazmin Belo star

Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber) in Three Little Birds. Douglas Road Productions/ITV

Three Little Birds stars Rochelle Neil (Guilt), Saffron Coomber (Strike) and Yazmin Belo in the central roles of Leah, Chantrelle and Hosanna, who travel from Jamaica to England in search of a new life.

Meanwhile, key supporting roles are played by Javone Prince (No Time to Die), Leemore Marrett Jr (Death in Paradise), Bobby Gordon (Hollyoaks), Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who) and Amy Beth Hayes (Bridgerton).

Here's a full list of the central cast for Three Little Birds:

Rochelle Neil as Leah Whittaker

Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle Brahms

Yazmin Belo as Hosanna Drake

Javone Prince as Aston Brahms

Leemore Marrett Jr as Ephraim Whittaker

Bobby Gordon as Shelton Powell

Arthur Darvill as Ernest Wantage

Amy Beth Hayes as Diana Wantage

Three Little Birds trailer

You can watch the trailer for Three Little Birds right here now.

Three Little Birds will air on ITV1 from Sunday 22nd October at 8pm.

