Read on for everything you need to know about the Death in Paradise Christmas special.

You can watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special on Boxing Day (26th December) at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2023 cast: Who stars?

Geoff Bell as Gerry Stableforth, Amelia Clarkson as Mariana and Patsy Kensit as Bella in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures

All of the following regulars are back for the festive episode:

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Shantol Jackson as Sergeant Naomi Thomas

Tahj Miles as Marlon Pryce

Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

And as ever, several new guest stars have been drafted in:

Patsy Kensit (EastEnders)

Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down)

Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci)

Geoff Bell (The Curse)

Bronagh Waugh (Ridley)

Amelia Clarkson (The Last Kingdom)

Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone)

Leila Khan (Heartstopper)

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2023 plot: What's it about?

Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyeon

When entrepreneur Gerry Stableforth (Geoff Bell) is found dead in a ravine, Neville are co are drafted in to solve the mystery surrounding his death.

Does Gerry's wife Bella (Patsy Kensit) know more than she's letting on? Or perhaps his children Benjamin (Freddy Carter) and Mariana (Amelia Clarkson), or his niece Riley (Leila Khan), are hiding something.

Gerry's digital marketing guru Debbie Clumson (Bronagh Waugh) has also vanished, which prompts "her hapless partner" Dave (Youssef Kerkour) to fly out to Saint Marie in an effort to locate her.

Elsewhere, Neville's "larger-than-life mum" Melanie (Doon Mackichan) has arrived on the island to spend Christmas with her son, who is still lacking in confidence following last season's Sophie saga. But with Neville wrapped up in his work, Melanie connects with Catherine and they "take the dating scene by storm".

And Naomi also follows Melanie's lead by attempting to "loosen up and focus on herself outside of work – but is she about to make things awkward between herself and a close friend at the Christmas party?"

Then there's Selwyn, who is convinced that Neville is "responsible for putting an awkward stop" to the big Christmas lights switch on, which creates friction between the pair.

Death in Paradise's 2023 Christmas special will air on Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.