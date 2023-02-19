Fans of Death in Paradise are likely to still be reeling from the shocking twist in season 12's penultimate episode, as Neville's new love interest Sophie Chambers was revealed to be a killer, and to have framed him for murder.

It was a devastating blow for Neville, and with fans having wondered all season whether he might leave the island, could this be the reason he decides to call time on his job with the Saint Marie police?

RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively with star Ralf Little about Neville's reaction to Sophie's betrayal, which it seems is set to have major ramifications for himself and the team.

Little said: "Episode 8 is entirely about Neville desperately trying to come to terms with the betrayal and the emotional fallout from that. And on a professional level, he's really questioning his own abilities now."

He continued: "He says at some point, 'I had a murderer living in my own house and I didn't see it. I didn't see any of it coming. I’m supposed to be a detective and I just let it all happen.'

"So he's really, really beating himself up and he's really in a bad place and frankly, he's not even sure anymore if he's up to the job. And that has ramifications for whether or not he is worthwhile to the team anymore."

Little then teased: "Is he going to get his confidence back? Or is he going to call time?"

Little also told RadioTimes.com that he was "delighted" by the "ambitious" storyline this season, saying: "After the 10-year mark, shows can rest on their laurels a bit or even run out of ideas. And actually, I think this series just keeps getting better and better and more and more ambitious."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

