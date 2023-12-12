Death in Paradise shares first look at festive Christmas special
This year's special will introduce us to Neville's mum, Melanie.
With only two weeks to go until this year's Death in Paradise Christmas special airs on Boxing Day, the BBC has now released a raft of first-look images, giving us a sense of what we can expect.
In the images, we see Ralf Little' Neville and Don Warrington's Selwyn working together on a case, while Shantol Jackson's Naomi and Tahj Miles's Marol Price are seen having a drink together at what appears to be a party of some kind.
Meanwhile, other images give us new looks at the episode's guest cast, including Patsy Kensit, Youssef Kerkour, Geoff Bell, Amelia Clarkson and Freddy Carter, as well as Neville's mum, who will be introduced by the episode as played by Doon Mackichan.
The official synopsis for this year's Christmas special says: "It’s Christmas in the Caribbean and Neville’s larger-than-life mum, Melanie, is in town.
"She quickly assimilates herself in with the rest of the team, but she’s disheartened to see how down on romance Neville is, given everything he’s been through the past two years. Can she instil some festive cheer in her unlucky-in-love son?"
The synopsis continues: "Elsewhere, a wealthy business owner called Gerry is found dead at the bottom of a ravine. It could just be an accident, but Gerry’s ominous last words – 'It’s behind you' – suggest something more is going on.
More like this
Read more:
- BBC confirms new Death in Paradise spin-off set in Australia
- Death in Paradise's Ralf Little teases "more challenges" for characters
"And things take an even stranger turn when the team discover that the family’s house guest has mysteriously vanished, prompting her fiancé to fly out on a rescue mission."
This won't be the only Christmas special set in the world of Death in Paradise airing this year, as spin-off series Beyond Paradise will also be getting a special, airing on Christmas Eve at 9pm.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
That episode will see Humphrey and his team trying to understand a set of reverse burglaries, where items have bee left behind rather than taken.
Both Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise will then be returning for new seasons in 2024, with Death in Paradise season 13 having finished filming in October.
Death in Paradise's 2023 Christmas special will air on Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.