Meanwhile, other images give us new looks at the episode's guest cast, including Patsy Kensit, Youssef Kerkour, Geoff Bell, Amelia Clarkson and Freddy Carter, as well as Neville's mum, who will be introduced by the episode as played by Doon Mackichan.

The official synopsis for this year's Christmas special says: "It’s Christmas in the Caribbean and Neville’s larger-than-life mum, Melanie, is in town.

Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) in Death in Paradise BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyeon

"She quickly assimilates herself in with the rest of the team, but she’s disheartened to see how down on romance Neville is, given everything he’s been through the past two years. Can she instil some festive cheer in her unlucky-in-love son?"

Melanie Parker (Doon Mackichan) in Death in Paradise BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyeon

The synopsis continues: "Elsewhere, a wealthy business owner called Gerry is found dead at the bottom of a ravine. It could just be an accident, but Gerry’s ominous last words – 'It’s behind you' – suggest something more is going on.

"And things take an even stranger turn when the team discover that the family’s house guest has mysteriously vanished, prompting her fiancé to fly out on a rescue mission."

Gerry Stableforth (Geoff Bell), Mariana Stableforth (Amelia Clarkson) and Bella Stableforth (Patsy Kensit) and Benjamin Stableforth (Freddy Carter) in Death in Paradise BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyeon

This won't be the only Christmas special set in the world of Death in Paradise airing this year, as spin-off series Beyond Paradise will also be getting a special, airing on Christmas Eve at 9pm.

That episode will see Humphrey and his team trying to understand a set of reverse burglaries, where items have bee left behind rather than taken.

Dave Chadwick (Youssef Kerkour) in Death in Paradise BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyeon

Both Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise will then be returning for new seasons in 2024, with Death in Paradise season 13 having finished filming in October.

Death in Paradise's 2023 Christmas special will air on Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

