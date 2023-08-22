Little recently posted an Instagram Q&A from St Lucia. The actor was getting ready to fly to Guadeloupe to continue filming season 13 and decided to answer some fans' questions, including when the show will return and what's in store for the cast.

We suspected the show would return in January 2024 as usual, preceded by a Christmas special. Little confirmed this, suggesting 7th January as episode 1's air date.

"We're going to try and pick up with the tone [from] the end of last year," Little added. "We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 with not just a mystery every week, and just solving the mystery and moving on, but over the course of the series really trying to find challenges for the main characters. There's going to be more challenges for the characters."

The move comes following the darker turn season 12 took, with Neville being framed and even going through a stint in prison.

"We took a bit of a leap with that last year and it worked out really well and people enjoyed it," Little said, before suggesting there would be more things for the characters to overcome.

