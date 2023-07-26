But the actor has now cleared up any doubts in a new Instagram video, which he captioned: "It's time we addressed the jail cell rumors!"

"So I need to clear up a little Death in Paradise mystery," he began. "After I posted a video the other day, there was a lot of speculation saying 'Why is Neville in a cell? Why? Could this be a spoiler?'"

He continued: "Let me explain, this is where the cast normally sits" – before panning to an area that showed various cast and crew members and equipment.

"We sit here between scenes," he went on. "We've got fans to try and keep us cool and stop us sweating so make-up doesn't have a terrible time."

He then walked through to the next room, which turned out to be the police station, before moving into the adjoining cells.

"Now a couple of years ago, I realised that in the cells, it's right next to the station where we actually shoot and it's much cooler, and there's a bed!

"Honestly it's a little bit... I don't know what lives in it, but when we shoot in the police station this is my little spot."

Pointing out a collection of items he kept in the cell – including some empty crisp packets and a fan – he added: "So no mystery, no spoilers, I'm just lazy and this is where I hang out in between takes!"

