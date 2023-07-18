Speaking during an Instagram Live, however, Ralf Little revealed whether the Red Dwarf star has a future in the tropical crime drama after a fan asked whether he would return for the thirteenth series.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"No, he's not," Little told fans. "He came back for the last Christmas special and was a legend."

He added: "He's a legend Danny. I used to watch Red Dwarf with Danny. He's a real hero of mine and what a dude he is. He is always welcome. He's always welcome back as far as I'm concerned."

Read more:

So, although it looks like we won't be seeing John-Jules's beloved Officer Dwayne Myers don the uniform anytime soon, it certainly sounds like he could be back in Saint Marie's most murderous town in the future.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.