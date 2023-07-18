Death in Paradise star says Danny John-Jules is "always welcome back"
Ralf Little said the door was open for the Red Dwarf star to return to the tropical crime drama.
Filming for Death in Paradise season 13 is well underway, with Ralf Little and the rest of the Death in Paradise cast heading out to Guadeloupe earlier this year to begin work on the new series.
One former cast member who didn't make the trip to the Caribbean this year was Danny John-Jules, who left the show in 2018 before briefly reprising the role for 2022's Christmas special.
Speaking during an Instagram Live, however, Ralf Little revealed whether the Red Dwarf star has a future in the tropical crime drama after a fan asked whether he would return for the thirteenth series.
"No, he's not," Little told fans. "He came back for the last Christmas special and was a legend."
He added: "He's a legend Danny. I used to watch Red Dwarf with Danny. He's a real hero of mine and what a dude he is. He is always welcome. He's always welcome back as far as I'm concerned."
So, although it looks like we won't be seeing John-Jules's beloved Officer Dwayne Myers don the uniform anytime soon, it certainly sounds like he could be back in Saint Marie's most murderous town in the future.
