Filming for the new episodes started back in May, with the show's official account on Twitter, which has recently been re-branded as X, marking the moment with a post saying: "We're back in Guadeloupe with a splash! Today was our first day of filming series 13 of #DeathInParadise!"

The release date timeline Little has given matches up closely with years past, as new seasons of the show have always started airing in January ever since the show's second season.

The cast of Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures,Denis Guyenon, BBC

In another Instagram Q&A, Little previously teased what fans can expect from the new season's storyline, hinting at further "challenges" for the main characters after last year's shocking storyline, which saw Neville framed for murder.

Little said: "We're going to try and pick up with the tone [from] the end of last year. We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 with not just a mystery every week, and just solving the mystery and moving on, but over the course of the series really trying to find challenges for the main characters. There's going to be more challenges for the characters."

The Death in Paradise universe expanded this year with the show's first spin-off, Beyond Paradise, starring Kris Marshall, coming to screens. That show will also be getting its own Christmas special, as well as a second season next year.

Asked whether he would be interested in getting his own spin-off for Neville once he leaves the main show, Little recently said: "Well, fingers crossed, hey?

"I mean, there's been no plans discussed for the future either way yet, but if the day comes when I actually have to leave the show, let's hope they've – fingers crossed – got plans for me for another one."

