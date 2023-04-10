The French actress, who played SD Florence Cassell on Death in Paradise , left the flagship show half way through season 11 in 2022.

Joséphine Jobert has revealed she's had discussions about a potential guest appearance on the Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise .

But Jobert recently teased a return for her character on Beyond Paradise, which revolves around DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), whilst taking part in a Q&A on Instagram.



In an exchange shared to her Instagram story, the star responded to a fan asking whether she'd appear in Beyond Paradise as a guest.

"I just saw that Humphrey had a spin off. Will we see you as a guest?" the fan asked in French, to which Jobert responded: “It's not officially planned yet, but it's a possibility that we discussed with the producer some time ago. So we’ll see if that will happen. But I would love to anyway. It would be a very nice wink."

Could we see Humphrey and Florence reunited away from San Marie? Time will tell, but it certainly sounds positive...

Kris Marshall in Beyond Paradise.

Talking about her original decision to leave the show, Jobert told HELLO! in 2022: "I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'm done.' Then they asked me back for series 10 and I was like, 'Hmmm I don’t know, OK I'm going to do it.'

She continued: "But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it. How long, I didn't know. I had an idea but I wasn't sure.”

"Series 10 was so good and we ended the series on a big cliffhanger between Neville and Florence.

"But I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that."

