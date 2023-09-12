During a fan Q&A on Instagram (via Hello!), Little was asked whether he would consider a similar move when there's another cast shake-up on the original series.

"Well, fingers crossed, hey?" he responded. "I mean, there's been no plans discussed for the future either way yet, but if the day comes when I actually have to leave the show, let's hope they've – fingers crossed – got plans for me for another one."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ben Miller played the original Death in Paradise protagonist Richard Poole, who was killed off at the beginning of season 3, with Marshall taking the reins until season 6.

Ardal O'Hanlon's DI Jack Mooney followed with another four-season stint before Little took over as DI Neville Parker from the ninth outing up to now.

The latest Death in Paradise finale hinted that Parker's time on Saint-Marie could be winding down, but this proved to be a red herring as he decided to stay on the island despite a traumatic framing attempt.

Little has said he has no plans to leave the show in the immediate future, but joked about some hypothetical spin-off ideas.

Ralf Little as Neville Parker in Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

"I want to suggest something like Death in the Maldives, although you're not really going to improve on this much are you?" he continued, acknowledging the beautiful scenery of the original show.

"So, knowing my luck, it'll be like Death in Alaska or somewhere really, really cold just because I've been complaining so much about how hot it is maybe just to teach me a lesson."

On who could step up to be Death in Paradise's next detective, Little added: "I have no idea. I'm not going to swerve answering the question but I legit don't know. We'll see, that time hasn't come yet but we'll see what happens."

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.